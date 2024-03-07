Former army captain Muzdalifah Anuar’s club gets women out and about to do sport

SINGAPORE – On a regular Sunday morning, Muzdalifah Anuar travels from her home in Punggol to Chestnut Nature Park, where she meets up with her exercise buddies for a hike.

Across the island, other women like her are hiking, running, dragon boating, and playing netball – all thanks to Muzdalifah.

The 44-year-old is the founder of Gems Empowering Me Series (Gems) running club, which organises sports activities for people from all walks of life.

After leaving the army in 2015, Muzdalifah missed her active lifestyle and started Gems to get more Malay-Muslim women to do sport.

The former army captain said: “For me exercising is a norm, so I wanted to find out why is it not a norm for my community. You know, once you become a mother, all your time is spent on your family or your kids and everything, you have no time for yourself, to exercise or do things that you love.”

“I learned valuable life lessons in the army and I want to share that with others. So we wanted to start a movement, with just a few of us and we are mostly mothers, to advocate active living.

“It’s not about running fast, as long as you run, you do anything, we open up avenues and opportunities for women… We do kayaking, running, hiking, cycling and more.”