Former Afghanistan pace bowler Shapoor Zadran dies aged 38

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - MCC vs Afghanistan - London, Britain - July 11, 2017 Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran celebrates the wicket of MCC's Misbah-ul-Haq Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

July 7 - Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran died on Tuesday, a day short of his 39th birthday, after reportedly undergoing treatment for a rare severe immune system disorder at a New Delhi hospital.

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB posted on X.

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country."

Shapoor made his one-day international (ODI) debut in 2009 and represented Afghanistan in 80 internationals across formats, including 44 ODIs and 36 Twenty20 internationals.

The left-arm pace bowler played a key role in one of Afghanistan's landmark cricketing moments, hitting the winning boundary in the country's first World Cup victory in 2015 against Scotland. REUTERS