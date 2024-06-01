Former 76ers F Drew Gordon dies in car accident at 33

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died in a car crash on Thursday in Portland, Ore. He was 33.

According to a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office report, Drew Gordon was the driver of a "three-wheeled autocycle" that crossed the center line into an oncoming pickup truck in an unincorporated part of the county. Gordon died at the scene, according to the report, while two occupants of the pickup were transported to an area hospital "with non-life threatening injuries."

While the crash remains under investigation, impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash, the report said.

Gordon was a 2008 McDonald's All-American at Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, Calif., before attending UCLA for parts of two seasons and then playing two at New Mexico.

Drew Gordon appeared in nine games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15, playing a total of 71 minutes and contributing 17 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

He also competed in the NBA G League and played professionally overseas with stops in Serbia, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Ukraine and Russia. He earned All-Star honors in leagues in France and Russia.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children.

