Forging bonds with players key to Coach of the Year nominee Gavin Lee’s philosophy

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From left: Zhang Zhen (gymnastics), Joel Lye (kickboxing), Lazar Rasic (basketball), Ng Boon Hock (wushu) and Gavin Lee (football) are among the eight nominees for the Coach of the Year award at the 2026 Singapore Sports Awards.

SINGAPORE – For many coaches, the job extends beyond the sporting arena, encompassing much more than techniques and tactics.

It is a responsibility that involves being a parental figure, confidante and disciplinarian – roles that men’s national football head coach Gavin Lee readily embraces.

In a results-driven environment where performance is paramount, the 35-year-old noted that others often forget players are people who may be dealing with personal matters away from the pitch.

He said: “Oftentimes we just expect the player to turn up, but sometimes players arrive at training or games having had a fight with their wife or girlfriend.

“Or they didn’t sleep last night because they had to care for their baby, or they had certain issues at home that just affect them. These are things people don’t see from the outside.

“As a coach, if you have that trust with a player, then you would be privy to all this... your job is then to think how can I help them to go out there and be as close to 100 per cent as possible.”

Building strong relationships with his players has also contributed to Lee’s success. He was appointed Singapore’s head coach in November 2025, after leading the Lions to a historic Asian Cup qualification as interim coach.

His achievements earned him a nomination as one of the eight finalists for the Coach of the Year Award at the 2026 Singapore Sports Awards, alongside Eugene Chia (swimming), Sherman Cheng (sailing), Luis Cunha (athletics), Lazar Rasic (basketball), Joel Lye (kickboxing), Ng Boon Hock (wushu) and Zhang Zhen (gymnastics).

On the nomination, he said: “Personally, I’m just very proud and honoured. But, at the same time, I’ve only got this opportunity because the team did well, so credit to the boys again.

“Through their efforts, they have managed to unite the country ... and long may that continue as well.. . Hopefully, this is just a start for more to come and to inspire the next generation.”

The award nominees were unveiled at a ceremony on June 12 at the High Performance Sport Institute.

At the event, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) also announced a five-year sponsorship partnership aimed at strengthening support for Team Singapore and advancing the nation’s sporting ambitions at major Games.

As part of the sponsorship, EFGH will also support the introduction of a new meritorious award that recognises and rewards all the Coach of the Year nominees.

The winner will be announced at the Singapore Sports Awards ceremony on July 3 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

All other finalists will receive the newly introduced meritorious award and accompanying cash prize of $2,000.

National kickboxing coach Lye welcomed the initiative, saying: “It really speaks volumes of the efforts that SNOC is driving and we are very appreciative to EFGH for their generosity...

“I believe it is a right and big step in showing the community in Singapore that our country is supporting coaches in more ways than one.”

Under Lye’s guidance in 2025, Alexavier Koh clinched a historic bronze at the SEA Games, alongside several medals at the Thailand and Uzbekistan World Cups.

Valencia Yip also won multiple medals at World Cups, including two golds each at the Thailand and Uzbekistan World Cups.

Like Lee, Rasic’s close bond with his players has also translated to success, as he guided Singapore’s men’s 3x3 basketball team to a historic silver medal at the 2025 SEA Games.

Since arriving in Singapore three years ago, the 39-year-old has settled in well, having developed a deeper understanding of the local culture.

In 2025, he was also reunited with his wife and two daughters, aged four and nine, after they relocated here from Serbia.

While away from his family, he found a second family in his players, with whom he often shared meals after training sessions.

Proud of the recognition he has achieved with the team, the Serb hopes to keep building on their success.

He said: “This is a big honour and this is not only an award (nomination) for me, but for my whole coaching staff, all players, the whole ecosystem in basketball...

“It’s been a long time (since) we’ve been chosen among so many big champions and coaches here.”