Forever Young rewrites history in $25m Saudi Cup

Japan's Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) striding away from the US-trained Nysos (Flavien Prat) on his way to a second Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) success at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Feb 14.

– The Saudi Cup Hall of Fame greeting visitors at the King Abdulaziz racecourse in Saudi Arabia will for the first time not feature a new name on its not-so-wide wall – Forever Young.

The Japanese superstar was already a horse of a lifetime for owner Susumu Fujita, colourful trainer Yoshito Yahagi and jockey Ryusei Sakai, but has now rewritten the short six-year history of the world’s richest race by becoming the first galloper to enter the honour roll twice after he landed the US$20 million (S$25.2 million) 1,800m contest on Feb 14, back to back from his maiden win in 2025.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s graphic design team could conveniently cut and paste the 2025 photo of Forever Young under a maroon-clad Sakai to join the other five giant frescos of Midnight Bisou (2020), Mishriff (2021), Emblem Road (2022), Panthalassa (2023) and Senor Buscador (2024) adorning the wall near the parade ring.

But Forever Young’s historic second win was anything but a deja vu of the original.

Arguably, even his own self may never reproduce that epic two-horse war with Hong Kong behemoth Romantic Warrior in the last 400m, but the second version was no less remarkable in its execution.

The son of Real Steel did not go through the same gut-buster of chasing down a Romantic Warrior in full flight this time, but the never-say-die attitude was still there for the world to see yet again.

After a softer ground-saving run in transit behind the pace set by outsiders Banishing (Adel Alfouraidi) and Thundersquall (Daniel Tudhope), he darted through the rail gap upon straightening.

But he still had to draw on his reserves and champion qualities to thwart a stinging challenge from US raider Nysos (Flavien Prat) inside the last 300m.

Bob Baffert’s dream to win the Saudi Cup looked to be on the cusp of coming true when Nysos took the first run three wide upon straightening, but Forever Young, aided by a dream run on the rail, shot through for his dash to the line.

Nysos would not relent in his assault, but was left paddling when Forever Young ($6) called upon his trademark tough-as-nails qualities when in front, to stretch out towards an 11th win and history by a margin of one length.

Baffert will have to live to fight another day, settling for second-best with Nysos while third place went to Qatar’s Tumbarumba (James Doyle) for Wathnan Racing.

The winning time for the 1,800m on dirt was 1min 51.03sec.

Under the pump a little more than in 2025 because of the pressure of the double feat, Yahagi was relieved but above all grateful for the horse himself.

“He was not 100 per cent in condition yet and still had room for improvement, but when I looked at this field, I thought he was good enough to challenge these horses and win again,” said Yahagi who, all week, had to answer doubts over the entire’s fitness after having last run at his Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic (2,000m) win at Del Mar on Nov 1, 2025.

“He gave me an unbelievable feeling all the time through the race. Of course I had a lot of pressure on me before the race as he was the best in the field.

“I think it’s not my training that makes him this great horse. I think the horse is just made like a champion and I have little to do with it.”

The always-composed Sakai, who hardly ever blots his copybook when he is legged up on his pet horse, again backed himself heading into the pressure-cooker race.

“I had no worries, there was no pressure. This is my job, the same every time,” said the Japanese jockey. “He’s an amazing horse, two times in the Saudi Cup, and I just trust him. I’m very proud of him and I want to thank everyone who supported all the team.”

While the plans are already under way towards the US$12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m) at Meydan on March 28 next, Fujita has already set his sights further down the road – 12 months later.

“When he won, that moment already, I was already thinking of coming back next year,” said the internet entrepreneur.

“Obviously, my plan was to retire him at the end of this year, but I can make him extend another two more months, meaning to come back to the Saudi Cup.”

The grandstand at King Abdulaziz racecourse may be even more packed in 2027 should that date eventuate, but Saturday’s big crowd should still turn up in droves year in year out judging from their enthusiasm for horse racing and equestrian sport in the Kingdom, putting a new spin to the saying “my kingdom for a horse”.

The eclectic gathering of both locals in their traditional throbes and beautiful Arab garment and expat visitors in their suits and hats as well as a throng of Japanese ladies in kimonos, all rose as one to cheer not just Forever Young, but the other eight victors on the undercard, including five at Group level for thoroughbreds.

The other Group 1 event, the US$3 million Howden Neom Turf Cup (2,100m) saw the night’s easiest win when UK’s Royal Champion (Oisin Murphy, $16) bolted up for trainer Karl Burke while the other three Group 2 features were snagged by overseas horses as well.

America swept the two US$2 million sprints with Imagination (Prat, $12) landing the Riyadh Dirt Sprint (1,200m) for Baffert while the David Fawkes-trained Reef Runner (Irad Ortiz, $93) beat favourite Lazzat (Doyle) for France to claim the 1351 Turf Sprint.

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien went two better from his previous Saudi raid when third in the 2025 Neom Turf Cup with Al Riffa, winning the Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000m) with a doggedly determined Sons And Lovers (Dylan Browne McMonagle, $64).

The home team’s only Group acclaim came in the US$1.5 million Group 3 Saudi Derby (1,600m) with three-year-old colt Al Haram ($15) scoring for Saudi trainer Abdullah Alsidrani and Portuguese jockey Ricardo Ferreira.

“This horse is the best one I have ridden in my life. He has improved race by race,” said Ferreira.