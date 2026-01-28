Forever Young, Hit Show head star-studded Dubai World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

French star Calandagan to also feature at annual Middle-East showpiece on March 28

French jockey Florent Geroux and Hit Show are greeted with rapturous cheers following their upset win in the 2025 Dubai World Cup (2,000m) at Meydan on April 5, 2025.

– Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Forever Young and recent Dubai World Cup champions Laurel River (2024) and Hit Show (2025) are among a world-class list of nominees for the US$12 million (S$15.1 million) Group 1 Dubai World Cup, the centrepiece of Dubai World Cup Day March 28.

A total of 151 horses are entered for the iconic 2,000m contest, with leading contenders from Japan including Narukami, Diktaen and Dura Erede, alongside US stars Gosger and White Abarrio, underscoring the truly global appeal of the 30th running of the race.

The nine-race card of the world’s single richest day of thoroughbred racing at US$30.5 million is anchored by an exceptional supporting programme, led by the US$6 million Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (2,400m), which has attracted 95 nominations.

Among them is 2025 Longines World’s Best Racehorse Calandagan, alongside 2024 Sheema Classic hero Rebel’s Romance, Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond and reigning champion Danon Decile. Japan is strongly represented once again with Croix Du Nord, Durezza and Masquerade Ball also among the entries.

The US$5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m), sponsored by DP World, has received 143 nominations, including 2024 winner Facteur Cheval, Group 1 Coral-Eclipse winner Ombudsman and Japanese multiple Group 1 champion Jantar Mantar.

Sprint races also promise elite competition. Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Bentornato features among the entries for the US$2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m), sponsored by Nakheel, while Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint heroine Shisospicy is among the nominations for the US$1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m), sponsored by Azizi Developments.

The outstanding Dubai World Cup Day programme is further bolstered by three US$1 million events, the Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m), the Group 2 Godolphin Mile (1,600m) sponsored by Emaar, and the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (3,200m) sponsored by Al Tayer Motors.

The day traditionally opens with the US$1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m) for purebred Arabians.

Erwan Charpy, head of racing operations and international relations at Dubai Racing Club, was pleased with the depth of the 2026 nominations.

“We are thrilled to see such exceptional nominations from around the world for the 30th running of the Dubai World Cup,” said the former Dubai-based French trainer.

“The presence of former and defending champions highlights the prestige and global pull of this meeting, and we are confident that the 2026 edition will deliver an outstanding celebration of international racing at its very best.”

DUBAI RACING CLUB