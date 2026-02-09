Forever Young bids for a historic 2nd Saudi Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi receiving the 2025 Saudi Cup from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with jockey Ryusei Sakai looking on.

– Trainer Yoshito Yahagi believed Forever Young to be virtually unbeatable when he thwarted Romantic Warrior 12 months ago and he returns to Riyadh with his Breeders’ Cup hero bidding to become the first dual winner of the Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Feb 14.

Hong Kong legend Romantic Warrior was the only possible danger to victory in the 2025 renewal of the US$20million (S$25.4 million) feature in the mind of the decorated trainer.

And he was proved correct as the pair went head-to-head down the stretch with Forever Young prevailing by a neck – having only led inside the final 25 metres.

“I didn’t think he would be beaten by any horse,” revealed Yahagi.

“But I wasn’t completely sure about Romantic Warrior, as it was his first time racing on dirt. If Forever Young was going to be beaten, it had to be by Romantic Warrior.”

Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) made a big move at the top of the stretch and looked assured of success, only for Ryusei Sakai to wear him down aboard the brilliant entire in a dramatic climax.

“It was unbelievable. To be honest, I thought we had been beaten at the finish. It was a great race,” added Yahagi.

The trainer bids for a third win in just seven renewals of the Saudi Cup following on from Panthalassa in 2023, and Forever Young will be having his first start after writing another chapter in the history books when becoming the first Japanese-trained winner of the Breeders’ Cup Classic (2,000m) at Del Mar on Nov 1, 2025.

“He skipped the Tokyo Daishoten this year after the Breeders’ Cup,” said Yahagi. “He was carrying a little extra weight at first, but he has been improving steadily.”

The King Abdulaziz racecourse profile seems to suit the Real Steel five-year-old to a tee.

“The anti-clockwise track and the long home straight really suit him in Saudi Arabia and Sakai knows everything about him. Their partnership is very reliable,” said the trainer of the pairing who also claimed the 2024 Saudi Derby.

Yahagi has been one of the leading advertisers of Japanese racing with wins also in Dubai on World Cup night, in Hong Kong and with a Cox Plate victory in Australia.

“Winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic definitely brought about a big change in the Japanese racing industry. Horse racing is still not the biggest sport in Japan, but I would like to continue working to grow it,” he explained.

“The Japanese racing industry is aiming to be the best in the world. Strong fan support, including wagering turnover, contributes to high prize money.

“Because of that, Japanese owners are willing to invest significant sums. The industry is healthy thanks to the support of the fans.”

Forever Young then ran third in the Dubai World Cup last year and a return to Meydan is again on the cards, but another tilt at a Breeders’ Cup has yet to be decided.

Said Yahagi: “He will run in the Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup. He is scheduled to run in those two races. We are focusing on these two Middle Eastern races for his spring campaign. Nothing has been confirmed yet for his autumn campaign.

“The Breeders’ Cup will be held at Keeneland this year, which makes it a different situation for us compared to when it is held on the West Coast of the United States. I need to discuss our plans with the owner, Mr (Susumu) Fujita, who was keen to keep him in training.”

Team Yahagi return with not one but two defending champions as Shin Emperor also bids for a repeat win after making all from stall three last year in the Howden Neom Turf Cup (2,100m), which now carries Group 1 status and US$3 million in prize money.

“He is in very good form and this race has always been the target,” said Yahagi. “The anti-clockwise, flat 2,100m track on good ground suits him very well. He doesn’t have to lead, but we would like to see him settle into a good position.”

And ominously for opponents to the full-brother to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Sottsass, he added: “I thought he had fully matured, but in fact he is still improving.” JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA