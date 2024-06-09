Ford to miss England tour due to achilles injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Play-Off - Semi Final - Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks - The Recreation Ground, Bath, Britain - June 1, 2024 Sale Sharks' George Ford kicks a penalty Action Images/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 08:18 PM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 08:18 PM

Sale Sharks fly-half George Ford will miss England's three test matches in Japan and New Zealand due to a pre-existing achilles injury, the RFU said on Sunday.

Ford, who has earned 96 caps for England and scored 10 tries, is the second prominent back to miss the tour with Elliot Daly choosing to remain with his wife during pregnancy.

"Naturally we’re disappointed," England head coach Steve Borthwick in a statemenet. "But, following specialist medical advice and in consultation with George himself, we've decided this is the best course of action.”

Borthwick will name his final squad on Monday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top