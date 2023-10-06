For the ‘love of the game’, xiangqi’s Theng Sok, 84, is oldest athlete at Asian Games

HANGZHOU – The busy Bo-ao Road in the Hangzhou sports cluster is what divides two groups of vastly different sports and athletes. On one side, fans form snaking queues to enter the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Centre to catch high-octane sports like athletics, football, basketball and swimming.

On the other side is the Hangzhou Qiyuan hall, where xiangqi, chess, bridge and go are held, where access is given to only athletes, officials and accredited media – no other spectators are allowed.

At the Asian Games’ quietest venue is where the oldest and perhaps most tranquil athlete – Cambodia’s xiangqi (Chinese chess) player Theng Sok – can be found pondering his next move.

After six rounds, the octogenarian is unlikely to progress to Saturday’s men’s individual final as he remains last out of 18 exponents with just one point after five rounds.

But for someone who did not expect to be competing at the grand old age of 84, Sok is grateful for the experience.

He said: “I’m one of the founding members when Cambodia set up the xiangqi association in 2007. There are dozens of players in the association, and I’m their coach. Due to personal reasons, they couldn’t participate, and after they opted out, I decided to attend these Games.

“Regardless of my age, I am here because I love the game. It feels amazing to be back in China again, and I have seen the enormous changes in the nation. I am also well cared for here in terms of the dining and accommodation. The volunteers here are welcoming and our opponents are young and strong.”

Born in 1939 in Jieyang, a city in the Guangdong province, Sok moved to Cambodia with his family when he was nine. He has been playing xiangqi since he was young and turned professional later on.

Despite his age, Sok has been an active player on the domestic and international scene for decades, and he wants to help promote the game in Cambodia and develop young players.

Noting that mind sports share some similarities with physical sports in terms of sharpness of mind and hand-eye coordination, he added: “Playing xiangqi can cultivate our character and personality, and lead us on a life path with fewer mistakes.”

With the xiangqi competition still in play at press time, Singapore’s representatives were in contention for a historic Asiad xiangqi medal. After five out of seven rounds in the men’s individual event, Low Yi Hao was fourth with seven points, while Alvin Woo was seventh with sixth points after five rounds. The top three – Vietnam’s Lai Ly Huynh and Chinese duo Zhao Xinxin and Zheng Weitong – were on eight points.

In the women’s individual event, SEA Games champion Ngo Lan Huong was third with eight points, behind only China’s Zuo Wenjing (11 points) and Wang Linna (nine), while Fiona Tan was 11th out of 13 players with six points.