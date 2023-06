Fight is a reflex with her, it’s an instinct, it’s an urgency which ripples through her veins. Fight she’d bring to anything, even a board game with her grandma. “I was so competitive (when young) and when I lose against her I was so angry.”

A smile flares across the face of the charming Carolina Marin but this isn’t a joke. She speaks so gently yet fight is her one-word hymn.