Genius is unshaven, coughing, soft-spoken and weary. But he'll tell you a story anyway because Ronnie O'Sullivan is a library of stories. He's seen it, done it, lived it, drunk it. He's driven at Silverstone, hung out with Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, has an interest in religions, dealt with his parents in prison, has an addictive personality and has done with a snooker cue what T.S. Eliot did with a pen.

So, yes, he has stories. Which one do you want?