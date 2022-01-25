Ziyech no longer wide of the mark

LONDON • Injuries and Covid-19 have put a damper on Chelsea's bid for a first English Premier League title since 2016-17.

But Blues manager Thomas Tuchel turned those problems into an opportunity on Sunday when he reshaped his side and was rewarded by two outstanding performances by Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi as the hosts defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The German said he had opted to push the two wingers into wider, more attacked-minded positions in response to absences, with Andreas Christensen out with the virus, Trevoh Chalobah only fit enough for the bench, and Ben Chilwell and Reece James missing for the long term.

Asked about Ziyech's fine performance which was capped by an outstanding long-range strike in the 47th minute, Tuchel said the unusual shape he deployed against Spurs gave the Morocco international, who recorded his second league goal in as many games, the opportunity to take risks.

"It was one of his best matches today because he was very reliable," he added. "It's perhaps also his best position, wide on the wing.

"It was a brilliant goal from Hakim. His technique was brilliant. We were working extremely hard for it."

Hudson-Odoi also revelled in the space up front against Spurs, free of the usual defensive requirements of him under Tuchel's more familiar team structure.

It was his surging dribble that created the chance for Ziyech's curling strike before Thiago Silva's glancing header past Hugo Lloris ended a run of four top-flight games without a victory.

The hosts are still 10 points behind leaders Manchester City (57) and they have played a game more.

But their fourth win in all competitions against rivals Spurs - three of them coming this month - without conceding a goal will give the players a much-needed boost at a time when their season was in danger of going off the rails.

Tuchel said: "The effort was outstanding and it was a deserved win. We were relentless and kept on believing.

"The table is the table, it is our responsibility to prove ourselves every third day. It was important to go into the break with a good performance. We needed this. The guys are very tired because it was a long run for us."

While Tuchel's men, third in the table, will not play again in the league until mid-February due to the winter break and their involvement in the Club World Cup, this further consolidates their top-four credentials.

Spurs, on the other hand, remain in seventh spot, 11 points behind Chelsea, although Antonio Conte's side still have four games in hand on the Blues.

However, after again failing to net against the same opponents for the sixth successive time - the first time this has happened - en route to Conte's first league defeat as Tottenham boss, the Italian admitted there was "a big difference between us and the top teams".

On the end of their nine-game unbeaten league run, he said: "I don't like to lose and defeat is always difficult for me, but I think to have a nine games in a row without defeat was important.

"In this moment, the gap with other teams like Chelsea is really an important gap."

There was a moment of controversy in the first half as Spurs thought they had taken the lead against the run of play when Harry Kane fired home from Ryan Sessegnon's pass.

But referee Paul Tierney controversially disallowed it for a slight push from the England skipper that sent Silva sprawling theatrically as the Brazil defender tried to track the striker's run.

Conte felt that it was a soft call, saying: "I don't want to comment on the referee's decision. But to disallow this goal in England, was incredible for me."

Pundit Gary Neville was in agreement, claiming Silva "had conned the ref there".

Still, Chelsea were good value for the win, while Conte will be spending the break trying to sort out the futures of Giovani lo Celso, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele, who were all omitted from his match-day squad.

They have all been linked with moves away with a week left before the transfer window closes.

Lo Celso took to social media after the game, hinting his non-selection was purely down to Conte, and his manager was tight-lipped over potential exits.

"I don't want to comment on single players," he said. "There is the club to make the best decision. There is a sporting director and chairman and they take the last decision."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS