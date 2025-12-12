Zimbabwe midfielder Munetsi upset over Cup of Nations omission

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 12 - Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi has bemoaned his omission from coach Marian Marinica's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, saying too hasty a decision was made on ‍his ​fitness.

Munetsi has captained the side before and been ‍a stalwart over the last few years but was left out of the squad named on ​Thursday after ​a calf injury playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this month.

“I had an injury recently but my club, Wolves, communicated with ‍the association that I was recovering well and even offered medical support to ensure ​that I could participate at the ⁠AFCON,” Munetsi, 29, wrote on social media on Friday.

“Unfortunately, I received no follow-up communication, and decisions were made without clarity; speculation which wasn't the case.

“While I'm hurt, my unwavering support for the ​national team remains strong. I respect the coach’s decisions and stand behind the boys wholeheartedly.

"I will always ‌be ready to defend the nation ​I love. Warriors has always been a dream, and wearing our colours is the greatest honour of my career. AFCON would have even been more significant,” he added.

Zimbabwe are playing at the Cup of Nations for the fourth time in the last five editions but for the previous finals, which were held in the Ivory Coast, they were ‍banned by FIFA because of government interference in the FA's affairs.

Munetsi was ​among the few players who appealed to administrators to end their squabbles so Zimbabwe could field ​a team in Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe ‌will compete in Group B at this month’s tournament in Morocco against Egypt, Angola and neighbours South Africa. REUTERS