Zidane casts Real doubt over future

MADRID • Having achieved one of his main objectives since returning to Real Madrid for his second coaching spell, Zinedine Zidane is considering walking away again.

The Frenchman is on a high after leading Real to their first La Liga title since 2017, but the Real job is one of the most, if not the most, demanding roles in club football.

The pressure led to Zidane resigning in May 2018, just five days after winning a third straight Champions League crown.

His sabbatical from football lasted almost 12 months and he returned in March last year to answer Real's distress call following the successive sackings of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

He then signed a deal until the summer of 2022, but the 1998 World Cup winner is remaining non-committal on his future.

"I have a contract here but you never know what will happen," he said on Saturday. "I am not talking about what's going to happen next season or the following year.

"I have a contract, I am happy here, and I am happy with what I am doing but you never know what will happen in football.

"That's why I feel so relaxed with my future because in the world of football, things could change overnight.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I am happy with what I am doing here and we will see for how long."

With the La Liga season ending yesterday, Real now turn their attention towards the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Manchester City next month.

Zidane's men trail 2-1 ahead of the Aug 7 clash at the Etihad, with Juventus or Lyon waiting in the quarter-finals in Portugal.

A fourth European Cup triumph and 12th piece of silverware would leave him just two shy of the record of 14 trophies won by Miguel Munoz, the club's most successful coach. And the Real great is looking forward to locking horns with City boss Pep Guardiola.

"They are not going to have two weeks off," said Zidane, whose side will not be in competitive action until the trip to Manchester.

"We are not on vacation. Let's get some rest, but then our minds will be on City. The season is not over."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE