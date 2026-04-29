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Zaragoza keeper Andrada handed 13-game ban after derby punch

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Borussia Dortmund v CF Monterrey - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2025 CF Monterrey's Esteban Andrada shakes hands with Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Borussia Dortmund v CF Monterrey - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2025 CF Monterrey's Esteban Andrada shakes hands with Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

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April 29 - Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will serve a 13-match suspension for punching an opposition player after a sending off during Sunday's 1-0 derby defeat by Huesca which led to a mass brawl, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Andrada received a second booking in the 99th minute, but instead of leaving the pitch he ran and punched Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in the face, sparking a brawl, and had to be restrained before being escorted by State Security Forces to the dressing room.

The RFEF's Disciplinary Committee ruled the offence warranted the maximum 12-match sanction, along with the automatic one-game suspension for the 35-year-old's sending off.

Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez, who was then sent off for punching Andrada during the melee, was given a four-match suspension.

Zaragoza's Dani Tasende, who received a red card for kicking an opponent in the leg following a VAR review of the brawl, has been handed a two-game suspension. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.