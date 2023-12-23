Zaniolo's late goal gives Aston Villa 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 22, 2023 Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo scores their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
29 sec ago

BIRMINGHAM, England - A goal deep into stoppage time by substitute Nicolo Zaniolo snatched a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United on Friday as the Blades brought their hosts' 15-match winning run at home in the league to an end.

The draw sees Sheffield United climb off the bottom of the table to 19th spot on nine points, one ahead of bottom side Burnley, while Villa remain in third place on 38 points, one behind leaders Arsenal.

Sheffield United survived a number of first-half VAR reviews that could have resulted in penalties, and they were rescued by another review on the hour mark when Leon Bailey's goal for Villa was ruled out for a foul on keeper Wes Foderingham.

Cameron Archer, who joined Villa from the Blades in August, scored what looked to be the winner for his side in the 87th minute, but Zaniolo struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for his side. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top