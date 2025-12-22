Straitstimes.com header logo

Zambia coach makes belated debut after food poisoning

RABAT, Dec 21 - Zambia coach Moses Sichone will on Monday finally get the opportunity to be on the bench in charge of his team for the first time after missing his debut last month.

Zambia take on Mali in Casablanca in Africa Cup of Nations Group A after hosts Morocco beat Comoros 2-0 in Sunday’s tournament opener in Rabat.

Sichone was appointed in November as successor to Avram Grant who left the Zambia job in late October after a poor run of results in World Cup qualifying, less than two months before the Cup of Nations in Morocco was due to start.

Former Bundesliga defender Sichone suffered food poisoning and was bedridden when Zambia played South Africa in a friendly and he was admitted to hospital while his team travelled to Angola for another warm-up game. REUTERS

