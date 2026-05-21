Zamalek claim 15th Egyptian league title

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Cairo May 20 - Zamalek secured their 15th Egyptian Premier League title following a 1-0 victory over Ceramica Cleopatra on Wednesday, rebounding from their recent African Confederation Cup final disappointment.

Heading into the final round, three teams remained in contention, but Zamalek required only a point to clinch the title regardless of other results.

Oday Dabbagh netted the decisive goal after eight minutes to put Zamalek in control.

The Cairo side had a second goal ruled out in the second half when Chico Banza’s effort was disallowed for a foul, while Cleopatra missed a penalty 11 minutes after the break.

The win ended Zamalek’s league title drought since 2022 and saw them dethrone holders Al Ahly, who finished third, three points behind the champions and one adrift of runners-up Pyramids.

Earlier this month, Zamalek fell short in the African Confederation Cup final, losing 8-7 on penalties to Algeria’s USM Alger after a 1-1 aggregate draw. REUTERS