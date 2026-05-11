Zaalouni strike seals Club Africain’s first league crown since 2015

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 10 - - Club Africain sealed their first Tunisian Ligue 1 title for more than a decade with a dramatic 1-0 win over defending champions Esperance on Sunday, thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Ghaith Zaalouni.

Zaalouni fired home from outside the penalty area deep into added time after a swift counter-attack led by substitute Sadok Kadida, whose precise cross set up the decisive moment and sparked celebrations among the visiting supporters.

The victory lifted Club Africain to the top of the standings on 65 points, five ahead of Esperance with one match remaining, leaving the champions of the past two seasons unable to catch the leaders.

It was Club Africain’s 14th league crown and their first since the 2014-15 season, ending a wait of more than 10 years to reclaim the domestic title. REUTERS