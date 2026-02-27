Straitstimes.com header logo

Yesterday's zero, today's hero: Neymar responds to critics with Santos double

Feb 27 - Neymar's lack of goals recently have given his critics plenty of ammunition to write him off but the winger ended his drought in style with a double in Santos’ 2-1 league win over Vasco da Gama, boosting his hopes of making Brazil's World Cup squad.

Before Thursday's game, the 34-year-old last scored in December and after recently returning from knee surgery, he is still working towards peak fitness.

"Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters," Neymar told SporTV.

"That's football. One day you're no good or you're 'retired'; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup.

"This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that's just part of the process."

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer has not featured for the national team since October 2023 amid a horror run of injuries and coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he will only pick players who are 100% game-ready.

The World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS

