Yengi wants to show what he can do at World Cup after shock Australia call-up

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June 2 - Uncapped striker Tete Yengi has not played football in Australia for five years but is looking forward to showing his compatriots what he can do after getting a surprise call-up to the Socceroos squad for the World Cup.

The tall target man has played in England, Finland, Scotland and Japan since leaving Australia in 2021 and was still pinching himself on Monday after getting a shot at playing for his country on the biggest stage in the game.

"It's crazy, I don't know if it's really sunk in yet," the 25-year-old told reporters at Australia's tournament base in Oakland.

"There are so many great players that have played for this country, some of my idols, so I'm just grateful for the opportunity.

"It's amazing that my first call-up has come at a World Cup. Hopefully I can get on the pitch and show what I can do."

Only a few months ago, suggestions that a Yengi would make Tony Popovic's World Cup squad would have had most anticipating a call-up for his older brother, Kusini.

Yengi senior has won 11 caps since his debut in 2023 but a hip injury sustained in training in March while playing in Japan for Cerezo Osaka effectively scuppered his chances of a maiden World Cup campaign.

"He's just really happy for me, it's everyone's dream to come to the World Cup," Yengi said.

"Unfortunately, he couldn't be here due to his injuries. I would have liked to be here with him. Maybe the next one. Let's see."

Although without his brother in the squad, Yengi has the next best thing in the shape of fellow strikers Mohamed Toure and Nestory Irankunda -- friends he grew up with in Adelaide.

"We're very close, we speak almost every day," Yengi said.

"We're just going to enjoy the moment every day in training, and hopefully, we can maybe be on the pitch together. That'll be an amazing moment."

Yengi played for Machida Zelvia in the Asian Champions League final in April when the Japanese club went down 1-0 to Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli in extra time in front of 59,000 fans in Jeddah.

His most notable contribution to the final was probably being the recipient of a headbutt that resulted in Zakaria Hawsawi being sent off -- the much shorter Saudi left back having to leap into the air to land the blow on Yengi's chin.

"It was a crazy game," said Yengi, who stands 6ft 6in (1.97m) tall.

"The atmosphere was ridiculous. I haven't seen that before. Hopefully, the games here will be a bit like that."

Australia open their World Cup campaign against Turkey on June 13 in San Diego. REUTERS