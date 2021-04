Yasir Hanapi understands heartbreak better than most footballers. The Tampines Rovers captain has been a runner-up with the Stags in four of the last five Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaigns.

Tired of being the perennial bridesmaid, Yasir is determined to win his first league title and has started this season in fine form. He has five goals in five games, joint-second in the scoring charts alongside teammate Boris Kopitovic and Lion City Sailors' Stipe Plazibat.