Yamal limps off after sealing Barcelona win over Celta

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BARCELONA, April 22 - Barcelona moved closer to retaining their LaLiga title with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday, but the win was overshadowed by an injury to Lamine Yamal, who scored the first-half spot kick that settled the match.

With six games remaining, Barcelona lead the standings on 82 points, nine clear of Real Madrid on 73. The result keeps the champions firmly in control of the title race, though concern now surrounds Yamal with a Clasico looming in two weeks and the World Cup less than 50 days away.

Barcelona went ahead in the 38th minute when Yamal burst in from the right and was brought down by Yoel Lago.

The teenager dusted himself down and dispatched the resulting spot kick with a fierce low strike to the goalkeeper's left.

However, his celebrations were short-lived. Yamal immediately fell to the turf clutching what appeared to be his left hamstring. He limped off with the help of the team's doctors, heading straight down the tunnel to be substituted.

"We just hope that Yamal’s injury is not significant," Barca midfielder Pedri told Movistar Plus.

"We still don’t know and I imagine we will need to wait for the medical tests tomorrow but I’m optimistic because he is young and should get back soon.

"It was a very important win because we needed to keep nine points clear at the top. We managed against a very tough opponent and that was crucial."

Barca controlled possession but Celta threatened first with Pablo Duran denied by Joan Garcia who flew to make a stunning one-handed save to palm away an angled strike in the first minute.

Celta forward Ferran Jutgla squandered a golden opportunity in the 15th minute, blasting over from close range when the visitors should have taken the lead.

However, Yamal proved to be decisive as he forced the penalty that he converted before leaving the game.

It was the second enforced change for coach Hansi Flick before halftime, with fullback Joao Cancelo also departing earlier with a leg injury.

A drab second half offered little to stir the crowd. Ferran Torres thought he had doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a crisp volley from inside the box, only for VAR to rule him marginally offside after Pedri's long pass from the right.

Barca held on, but Yamal's condition may prove the bigger talking point.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid slumped to their fourth straight LaLiga defeat, losing 3-2 at relegation-threatened Elche.

Elche climbed to 15th on 35 points, two clear of the relegation places. Atletico, beaten on penalties in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, remain fourth on 57 points, eight ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis. REUTERS