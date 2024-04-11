Xavi hails ‘great victory’ as Barcelona grab advantage against PSG

PARIS – Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hailed his side’s 3-2 win away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 10, insisting that the victory showed the Catalans could once again compete with the very best teams in Europe.

“We had time to prepare for this game and everything turned out very well, in defence and in attack,” he said after substitute Andreas Christensen’s 77th-minute header gave Barca the victory at the Parc des Princes.

“We are proud of the team. Paris played very well, but we kept their threat to a minimum.”

Raphinha had given the visitors the lead at half-time, only for PSG to turn the game on its head with goals by Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha in the first six minutes after the restart.

However, Raphinha then volleyed in a Pedri pass to equalise before Christensen’s winner.

“It is a great victory against one of the best teams in the world. It is very difficult to defend against this team because of how they press you, but we did it very well,” added Xavi, whose side are unbeaten in 12 games since he announced he would depart at the season’s end.

“We are only halfway there though, and it will be very difficult in Barcelona.”

The Spanish giants are appearing in the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2020, when they lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich, and since Lionel Messi left the club.

It is also their first away win in the knockout phase of the competition since 2019.

“The players believe in themselves,” said Xavi as he looked ahead to the return leg at Montjuic on April 16.

“They have this opportunity, and if they play in the same way they will get chances. Nothing is done but we can be proud. This match shows that Barca are very much alive.”

Two-goal hero Raphinha was also optimistic about his team’s chances, hailing a “spectacular” night not only for him but for his teammates as well.

“We have been working very hard to come out and play like we did, showing our grit with such a good atmosphere and it is a very positive sign moving forward,” he said.

It was a disappointing night for PSG, who came into the match unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions with Kylian Mbappe for once failing to deliver on a big occasion.

He scored a hat-trick on the French club’s last visit to Barcelona in the last 16 of the competition in 2021, though, and their coach Luis Enrique is optimistic that they can still progress.

“Congratulations to Barca for the victory. I think we could have got a different result but we accept the scoreline tonight and are focused on turning it around,” he said after PSG suffered their first defeat since losing 2-1 away to AC Milan in the group stage in early November.

“I have no doubt that we can turn it around and that we will. That is my objective. We’re going to Barcelona with a lot of desire, and to fight a war.

“We have not lost away from home in the league this season. We have six days until this game. Away goals no longer count and that helps us in this case. We will work to ensure that in the return leg the little details go in our favour.”

Enrique also refused to comment on Mbappe’s performance, as the France captain – who is tipped to join Real Madrid in the summer – was shackled by Barcelona’s defence and had little impact on the game.

“I repeat. We could have won this game. (Football) is about small details and let’s hope that the small details go our way in the second leg,” he added. AFP, REUTERS