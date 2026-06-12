WSL champions City sign Mead on three-year deal

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Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 16, 2026 Arsenal's Beth Mead applauds fans after playing her last match ahead of her departure Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

June 12 - Manchester City have signed England forward Beth Mead on a three-year deal from Arsenal, the Women’s Super League Champions said on Friday.

Mead's contract with Arsenal expired at the end of the season after nine years with the London club.

The 31-year old won the Champions League and multiple domestic titles during her tenure with Arsenal.

“I’m very proud to be here. Obviously, City had an amazing season last year and I am excited to start a new chapter,” Mead said in a statement.

“I think the way City play suits me really well, and I feel like it can bring something extra out of my game.”

The England international has also earned 81 senior caps and was part of the squads that won the European Championship in 2022 and 2025.

“Beth’s achievements in the game speak for themselves,” said City’s director of women’s football, Therese Sjogran.

“Signing a player of Beth’s quality can only strengthen us. She has shown she can consistently perform on the biggest stages we want to compete on, and she will be a brilliant addition to our squad.” REUTERS