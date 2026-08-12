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Wrexham sign goalkeeper Patterson from Sunderland for reported record fee

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Sunderland - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 23, 2025 Sunderland's Anthony Patterson during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Sunderland - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 23, 2025 Sunderland's Anthony Patterson during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Aug 11 - Wrexham signed goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from Premier League Sunderland on Tuesday for a reported club-record fee as the Championship side and their Hollywood owners seek promotion to the top flight this season.

• Wrexham said Patterson, their third summer signing, had signed a four-year contract to the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

• The 26-year-old, who joined Sunderland's academy at the age of 10, made 169 competitive appearances for the club and helped secure play-off promotions to the Championship and Premier League. He made 16 appearances for Millwall on loan last season.

• "I want to play in the Premier League with Wrexham, and I think everything is in place and ready for the Club to do that," said Patterson.

• Media reported the deal was for an initial fee of 8 million pounds ($10.80 million). The previous record was a reported 7.5 million pounds for striker Nathan Broadhead last year.

• Wrexham finished seventh in the Championship last season, two points short of a playoff spot for Premier League promotion. Hollywood A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh team in 2021. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.