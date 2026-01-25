Wrexham move into promotion play-off places with last-gasp win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Jan 24 - Hollywood-backed Wrexham moved into the Championship promotion play-off places when they scored twice in stoppage time to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Ollie Rathbone blasted home a last-gasp winner from long range after Josh Windass had equalised with 93 minutes already on the clock.

The improbable win lifted Wrexham into sixth place with 44 points from 29 games and while automatic promotion looks beyond them, a play-off spot now looks possible.

North Wales club Wrexham were bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020 and have embarked on a rise through the divisions that has attracted global attention.

They were still in the fifth tier of England's soccer pyramid until 2023 but have enjoyed three promotions in three seasons and are now just one level below the Premier League.

Wrexham have struggled at times in the Championship but have won five of their last seven league games and also knocked top-flight Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup.

Manager Phil Parkinson said his team had 'smelt blood' after their stoppage-time equaliser.

"You saw how quickly we got the ball and got back (after the late equaliser)," he said. "You can feel that as a team sometimes. Their lad got sent off, I don't know whether that impacted it or not, but you felt that we were the team most likely to go and win it."

QPR had Amadou Mbengue sent off in the 90th minute. REUTERS