Wrexham hero Mullin departs by mutual consent after five-year spell

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Soccer Football - National League - Wrexham v Boreham Wood - Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Britain - April 22, 2023 Wrexham's Paul Mullin celebrates with fans after the match as Wrexham win the National League and promotion to League Two Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

June 26 - Paul Mullin, who became the face of Wrexham's fairytale rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has left the Championship club by mutual consent, ending a five-year spell in which he helped lead them to three promotions.

The 31-year-old, who joined Wrexham on a free transfer from Cambridge United in 2021, earned folk hero status not only at the Racecourse Ground but with fans around the world through the documentary "Welcome to Wrexham."

He scored 110 goals in 172 games and was instrumental in the north Wales club's National League title success in 2023, which returned Wrexham to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

"It can't be underestimated the role Mulls has played in the story of Wrexham Football Club over the last five years, with so many memorable goals and moments," manager Phil Parkinson said. "He'll be a player always remembered and revered by our supporters."

Mullin featured less prominently as Wrexham secured a third successive promotion in April 2025 to reach the Championship for the first time in more than four decades, and he spent last season out on loan. Wrexham finished seventh in the Championship last season, two points short of a playoff spot for Premier League promotion. REUTERS