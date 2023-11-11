World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann ‘very positive about Euros for Germany’

SINGAPORE – Jurgen Klinsmann knows what it takes for a national football team to be successful. He was, after all, a key member of the West Germany side who triumphed at the 1990 Fifa World Cup, before winning Euro 1996 as a unified team.

His countrymen, however, are now still reeling from two successive World Cup flops and a round-of-16 exit at Euro 2020. But Klinsmann, 59, who led Die Mannschaft to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup as a coach, is convinced that they will bounce back at Euro 2024 when it is played on home soil.

“I am very positive about the Euros for Germany,” he told The Sunday Times. “Overall it is a very talented group of players and a coach that is young, enthusiastic and speaks the language of the players a bit closer because he is young. So I’m actually pretty positive that they will have a very good European Championship.”

The German legend was in town to watch the Asian Football Confederation Champions League game between Lion City Sailors and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday.

Head coach of the South Korea national team since February, Klinsmann made the trip here ahead of Nov 16’s World Cup qualifier in Seoul between South Korea and Singapore to have a closer look at Jeonbuk’s Korea internationals and the Sailors’ national players.

While he now leads a talented Korean side, Klinsmann will always be remembered by fans as one of Germany’s top strikers in the 1990s – he scored 47 goals in 108 games in national colours and in 2004 he was named in the Fifa 100 list of “125 Greatest Living Footballers”.

His star power has not faded since. On Wednesday, the 59-year-old was mobbed by fans outside the Jalan Besar Stadium and he happily obliged their requests for wefies and autographs.

And while Germany has produced numerous football talents like Klinsmann, Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthaeus, the four-time world champions has been struggling for form in recent years, failing to get out of the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Much of the post-mortem on what ails German football has been around the lack of a bonafide goal scorer.

To solve their striker crisis, Germany have often opted for a false nine system using an attacking midfielder and more recently, coach Julian Nagelsmann has relied on Niclas Fullkrug, a 30-year-old forward who has had a recent career resurgence.

Klinsmann – who also managed Bayern Munich and the United States team – is a fan of Fullkrug, noting that it is vital that the Borussia Dortmund striker stays fit.

He said: “They have Fullkrug and actually even if he is a late comer in his career, he’s actually pretty good. I like him and I think he can fulfill that role (of goalscorer). If he is not available... then there is an issue, there is a problem because the way Germany always operated over the decades is relying on a good number nine.”

The key to solving their striker woes lies with Bundesliga clubs as he hopes that “the clubs in Germany can change their approach a little bit in educating young strikers for the number nine role”.