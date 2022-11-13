World Cup: Which England will show up in Group B?

Who needs a Group of Death when you can have a Group of Death to England?

Step aside Group E, with your anointed Group of Death tag and your combined five-time World Cup winners Germany and Spain, and pay homage to the entertainment, and enmity, of Group B.

Not only do England, Iran, the United States and Wales have the highest average Fifa ranking (15th) of any of the eight groups, they have something better – the historical or sociopolitical animus that ensures all their rivals are especially keen to slay the Three Lions.

And that’s what football is about, isn’t it? Good old tribal rivalry.

Former British colony turned senior partner in The Special Relationship, the US would like nothing better than to update their famous 1950 World Cup upset of the English with a sequel.

Minor partners in Great Britain, you don’t have to harken back to 14th century Welsh pro-independence icon Owain Glyndwr to understand the match’s importance to Wales.

Just listen to actor Michael Sheen’s viral, impromptu World Cup oratory call to arms on Sky’s A League of Their Own. Yma o Hyd! (We’re Still Here, in Welsh)

For Iran, the US might be the “Great Satan” but “Little Satan” England might be a more devilish scalp on the football pitch.

Amid the acrimony of their group rivals, England have their own existential battle with expectation to contend with.

Three consecutive tournament results, each one better than the last – fourth at World Cup 2018, third at Nations League 2019 and runners-up at Euro 2020 – ushered optimism for Qatar 2022.

But then England unveiled their Mr Hyde side. The Three Lions head to Doha on a six-match winless run – which includes a 4-0 thrashing by Hungary in June, their biggest loss on home soil in 94 years – begging the question of which England will show up.

Glitter of golden generation?

The US have never had it this good, not in the men’s game, at least.

They are enjoying a bumper crop of talent in virtually every position, but particularly in attacking areas. They are now producing the type of creative players they rarely used to in the likes of Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna and Timothy Weah.

But things have not clicked yet, as evidenced by their qualifying struggles. They needed goal difference to pip fourth-placed Costa Rica to Concacaf’s final automatic spot, and their last two friendlies resulted in a 2-0 defeat by Japan and a 0-0 draw with the Saudis.

While it is clear the north star target is to make a mark in 2026, when the US will co-host the World Cup and their young squad should be closer to their peak, there needs to be an indication in Qatar that they are on the right path.