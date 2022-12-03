World Cup: What’s next for teams in the round of 16?

With the World Cup knockout phase kicking off on Saturday night, here is an overview of the teams who have advanced to the last 16 in Qatar.

How does the knockout stage at World Cup 2022 work?

In the knockout stage the teams will play each other once, with the winning team going to the next round. There are total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on Dec 18.

There is also a third-place play-off between the losers of the semi-finals.

If the scores are equal at the end of normal playing time, extra time is played for two periods of 15 minutes each. If the score is still tied, this is followed by a penalty shoot-out to determine the winners.

Which teams have qualified for the knockout stage?

Group A