World Cup: We have to do better, says Ecuador coach Alfaro despite opening win

AL KHOR, Qatar - It was mission accomplished, said Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro after a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the World Cup opener on Sunday, but he warned that he will need more from his men to reach the knockout round.
It was the type of offensive display Alfaro wanted to see from his attack that had sputtered coming into the World Cup, with veteran striker Enner Valencia netting two first-half goals to match team’s haul from their six previous matches.
The Group A contest was viewed as a must-win by both Qatar and Ecuador if they were to have any chance of getting to the next stage.
The game marked the first time a host nation had been beaten in a World Cup opener.
Goals might not come as easily against Ecuador’s other two group opponents, the Netherlands and Senegal.
While they ended a goal-scoring drought on Sunday, the lack of finishing in the second half, particularly after Valencia left the game in the 75th minute, was worrying.
“The important thing is that we got the win,” said Alfaro. “We did what we needed to do to win this game.
“At the half (interval), I asked my players are they happy and they said, no that they can play better.
“I congratulated them for the win but told them we have to do better.”
Next up for Ecuador will be three-time finalists Netherlands, who will prove a far tougher hurdle when the teams meet on Friday.
“If we want to go to the knockout stage we need to finish well,” said Alfaro. “If we want to go further we need to improve on this.
“Some teams, even after winning their first game, do not qualify.”
Back home, thousands of euphoric Ecuadoreans celebrated in various cities around the South American nation after the country’s historic victory against Qatar.
Fans dressed in national football jerseys and carrying Ecuadorean flags in honour of the team known as the “Tricolor” filled restaurants, squares and shopping centres in various parts of the nation to encourage the team with the traditional slogan of “Yes we can.”
“I feel huge emotion and I have no words, I can’t describe it,” said Jenny Espinosa, 33, who went with friends to a shopping centre in the city of Ibarra, in the north of the country, to watch and back the team.
“We are one Ecuador, we are one fist and wherever the team is, we have to support it.”
In Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca, the country’s largest cities, fans gathered in public parks to watch the game on giant screens and after the victory waved flags, danced and sang.
“It was exciting to see our team win,” said Hugo Pena, a 35-year-old taxi driver, as he celebrated on one of Guayaquil’s main streets.
“Let’s hope for a good performance in the next match against the Netherlands, let’s hope they give us a good result and we can qualify for the next phase.”
President Guillermo Lasso joined the festivities.
“Ecuador is making history,” Lasso wrote on his Twitter account. “When the leadership is clear, has a vision and works to achieve it, they go down in history as the Tri!”
The first round of Group A games will be completed on Monday with the game between the Netherlands and Senegal.
Ecuador will play again on Friday against the Netherlands, while Qatar will face Senegal. REUTERS