World Cup: Vinicius wants starting role for Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has admitted he is unsure if he will start in Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Serbia on Nov 24 amid fierce competition for places.

The 22-year-old will vie with Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Antony and his Real teammate, Rodrygo, for one of few attacking places alongside talisman Neymar.

“I think every player wants to start,” Vinicius said in an interview with news outlet Globo Esporte.

“It’s always important, but when it comes to the World Cup the most important thing is to be a part of the squad and then try to help in some way.”

After a stuttering start to his career at Real when he joined in 2018, the former Flamengo prodigy has blossomed into one of the world’s most exciting attacking players.

He was rewarded for the most consistent year of his professional career by finishing eighth in the 2022 Ballon d’Or voting in October. This season, he has 10 goals and five assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being the only Brazilian to feature in the top 10 of the prestigious award, Vinicius knows he is not a guaranteed starter in Qatar.

“Of course I’ll be able to help a lot more by playing 90 minutes and I want to be among the starters but the manager (Tite) has to make a decision and there are many players to choose from,” he said.

“In addition to the 26 players who will go to the World Cup, many have been left out and it’s always much more difficult for the coach than for the players.”

Brazil, who are arguably the biggest favourites to win the World Cup, earned their berth in Qatar by finishing top of the South American qualifying group, going undefeated throughout the 18-game campaign.

The Selecao will begin their bid for a sixth World Cup title against Serbia before also facing Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Vinicius added that the squad had developed a special bond that would serve the team well in football’s global showpiece.

“I believe that every time we get together, the group is more united and more confident,” he said.

“I think that’s the most important thing of all. You can have the best squad in the world but if there’s no unity or connection (among the players), it can be complicated.

“In addition to having good players, everyone likes each other and wants to make the most of being involved in the World Cup.” XINHUA