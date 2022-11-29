World Cup: Veterans Messi and Lewandowski face off for knockout berth

DOHA – Two of the most intimidating strikers in world football, Argentina’s 35-year-old Lionel Messi and Poland’s 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, line up against each other on Wednesday with a last-16 place at stake in the World Cup.

Messi has scored twice in Argentina’s extraordinary start to the campaign, suffering one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history at the hands of Saudi Arabia before masterminding a euphoric victory over Mexico.

The brilliant Argentinian, whose team are one of the tournament favourites, is playing his fifth and final campaign, meaning it is his last chance to match Diego Maradona and lift the trophy for his longing homeland.

His coach Lionel Scaloni, however, preferred that the spotlight is not on his star man or Lewandowski and that the focus can be on the match itself.

“Lewandowski is a great player and it’s a privilege to see him up close. I think you have to enjoy him and his qualities, we don’t need to compare him with Messi or anyone,” the 44-year-old insisted on Tuesday, before swiftly turning his attention to Poland.

“Poland also have very skilled, very fast players. We have to adapt but we won’t change much. We know every game is important, we won the last game and that was the key.

“I always believe that the most important game is the one we are about to play. If we make it to round of 16, the next one will be important.

“We always talked about the difficult group, that until the last game we had to play it well because we didn’t know what could happen.

“We are ready to play out our hearts (out) against Poland.”

With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing and keeping alive their dream of a third World Cup title.

A draw would be enough for the South Americans too if Mexico (one) and Saudi Arabia (three) also end level.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, who was at the same press conference with Scaloni, added: “We have to be calm, we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves, we’ve been doing things very well, we have to keep working like this. It’s nice to represent the national team, and we’re going to put our chests out for Argentina.”

Like Messi, Lewandowski is also his nation’s all-time top scorer and is on possibly his last mission at a World Cup. He has been in sizzling form for Messi’s old club Barcelona and has also had an eventful start in Qatar.