World Cup: Van Gaal’s kisses keep Oranje glowing in Qatar

DOHA – Louis van Gaal has been keeping his Dutch players on their toes at the World Cup in Qatar, not because he is a strict coach, but because they are afraid of what the 71-year-old might say in his press conferences.

On Thursday, the Netherlands manager declared that he now “kisses on the mouth” with striker Memphis Depay – who was sat next to him – as he attempted to play down a rift with Angel di Maria.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s quarter-final against Argentina, van Gaal gave a lighthearted response to di Maria’s comments that he was the “worst manager” in the Argentinian forward’s career when the pair were at Manchester United.

Di Maria had claimed that he would score and assist, but van Gaal will simply point out his misplaced passes the next day.

“Di Maria calling me the worst manager he has ever had? He’s one of the few players with this opinion,” van Gaal said.

“I’m really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this. Memphis had to deal with it too in Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth.”

Former United striker Depay started laughing, and later said: “Our manager has character and humour and I think people can appreciate it.”

It was not the first time that van Gaal had provided the laughs in his press conferences.

After the Netherlands’ 3-1 last-16 win over the United States, the veteran coach also showed his affection for Man of the Match Denzel Dumfries, who was beside him during the post-match conference.

“Denzel knows full well. The day before yesterday I gave him a big fat kiss. I’m going to give him another big fat kiss so everyone can see,” van Gaal said, before leaning in for a peck on the cheek of the bemused defender.

The mood in the Dutch camp is full of love but on the pitch, van Gaal also knows his men will need to toughen up with a semi-final place against Brazil or Croatia up for grabs.

“The tournament is actually starting tomorrow for real for us, although of course I don’t want to downplay the importance of other countries we were able to beat,” he said.

“But Argentina and Brazil, who we will possibly play in the next round, are quite different to the teams we beat in the group stage and last 16.