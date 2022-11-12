World Cup: US becomes first team to arrive in Qatar

DOHA – United States players on Thursday became the first from a World Cup team to arrive in Qatar, ten days before the tournament starts.

The Americans are playing in the Finals for the first time in eight years and will be in one of the most politically-charged games when they take on Iran on Nov 29.

An unknown number of players were on a Qatar Airways jet from New York that was among the first flights to use a new part of Hamad international airport that opened on Thursday, an AFP photographer at the airport said.

Jesus Ferreira, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan and Shaq Moore were part of those on the first flight to Qatar.

Many in the 26-man squad, including captain Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, are based in Europe and still have domestic league games to play this weekend.

Team USA start Group B against Wales on Nov 21, followed by England on Nov 25 and then a crunch match against Iran, which has become one of the hot tickets in Doha because of the political rivalries between the two countries.

The American team, coached by Gregg Berhalter, are staying at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski on the Pearl, an artificial island north of Doha favoured by expatriates. They will train at the Al Gharafa club ground about 15km away.

Berhalter cannot wait for his team’s World Cup quest to commence.

“We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete. We are extremely proud and honoured to represent the United States and appreciate all the amazing support from our fans in Qatar,” he said.

The Americans can expect rousing support in Doha. Behind Qatar, residents from the US have purchased the most tickets for the tournament.

The US have played in 11 World Cups. They were third at the first tournament in 1930, famously beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and reached the quarter-finals in 2002.

They reached every Finals from 1990 until 2014 but failed to get to Russia 2018.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the football world had been thrilled over the past week, watching on as coaches revealed their squads to contest world football’s biggest event.

“Seeing players touch down in Doha, the coaches announcing their squads, and the players reacting with such natural and unbridled emotions as they discovered that they will have the chance to shine at the greatest show on earth has excited the football world,” he said.

“Like many around the world, I have been moved by the amazing stories and achievements of players who have beat the odds during their journey to be selected to play at this Fifa World Cup. Their reactions and excitement reminds us what the World Cup represents to billions of people and how football unites the world.”