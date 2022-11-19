World Cup: Unfancied Qatar and Ecuador eye best chance for early points

DOHA – World Cup debutants Qatar and South America’s lowest-qualifying nation Ecuador both know Sunday’s opener is their best chance for a win in Group A before facing much scarier rivals.

Ranked a lowly 50th and 44th in the world respectively, hosts Qatar and Ecuador will be hard-pressed to progress as one of the top two in their group without winning at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The more daunting prospects of African champions Senegal and perennial powerhouse the Netherlands await them next.

Each, however, have reason for quiet confidence.

Qatar had longer than most squads to bond during European camps, beat several Central American sides in recent friendlies, and draw self-belief from their 2019 Asian Cup title.

Though many outsiders expect Qatar to be soundly drubbed in all three games, home fans know forwards Akram Afif and Almoez Ali have both talent and experience and pray they can penetrate an Ecuador team themselves struggling to score of late.

“Obviously, I’m not talking about Qatar winning the World Cup, but competing at a good level against those three teams is our challenge,” said coach Felix Sanchez.

“Then this is football, and you never know what can happen.

“We have been waiting so long for this moment to arrive. We are very much aware of who we are, where we are coming from and who we are facing.

“We know it will be a great challenge for us. Within the limit of our possibilities, we consider ourselves a very competitive team. We are worthy of being here.”

Sanchez also dismissed a report last week by Amjad Taha, an expert in strategic political affairs and regional director of the British centre in Saudi Arabia, who said that eight Ecuadorian players have been bribed US$7.4 million (S$10.2 million) to lose the match.

“There has been a lot of misinformation on social media but our team spirit is high and we are not affected by external distractions,” he said.