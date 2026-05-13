World Cup transit fares to New Jersey stadium cut again after backlash

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The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the World Cup final.

NEW YORK – Officials have once again lowered the ticket price for trains and buses from New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for World Cup matches, after an outcry over sky-high fare hikes for the tournament.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said late on May 12 that a round-trip train ticket will now cost US$98 (S$124.71) – down from an initially announced US$150, but still well above the typical US$12.90 fare.

The stadium, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets, is located about 16km west of Manhattan.

Mr Sherrill wrote on X that corporate sponsors had helped subsidise the cost, and that no New Jersey taxpayer cash would be used.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a 75 per cent cut in round-trip bus prices to MetLife – from US$80 to US$20. She added that 20 per cent of tickets will be reserved for New Yorkers.

“Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers, and we are making this world class event as affordable and accessible as possible,” Ms Hochul said in a statement.

Officials will enlist classic American yellow school buses to help transport fans – boosting the number of bus seats for fans from 10,000 to 18,000 on five game days, including the World Cup final.

For three other matches at MetLife Stadium, there will be 12,000 bus seats available as they occur on school days.

Public transit will be crucial during the World Cup, as parking spaces at the MetLife have been almost entirely cut due to security and space requirements.

The United States is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico. The tournament kicks off on June 11. AFP