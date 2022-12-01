World Cup: Tite tight-lipped on line-up for Cameroon clash

DOHA – With Brazil having already qualified for the World Cup round of 16, coach Tite is expected to rotate his squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

The Brazilians lead the group on six points, while Switzerland are second with three. Cameroon and Serbia have a point each.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stage, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Juventus right-back Danilo picked up ankle injuries in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has given no specific timetable for their return.

“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite on Thursday of his bench players.

“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest level, but I won’t go into depth to give you an answer.

“I have to give the players a chance, prepare everyone. Our goal is for the players to feel valued. It is an opportunity for them to show all their quality.”

Several Brazil players were also ill last Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday’s training session and was substituted off at half-time in the game against Switzerland.

According to Brazilian television station Globo, Tite has already told the squad that he plans to give some players their first start at a World Cup match when they meet the African side, who still have a chance of qualifying.

But Brazil are World Cup favourites for a reason, and have a talented bench.

Besides those that Tite mentioned, there are also others like Manchester United winger Antony and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who could make a difference.

Cameroon will have a big task on their hands and they will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country’s squad for disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will top their group if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, top spot will be decided by goal difference.

Serbia and Cameroon both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.

“We are progressing and improving. It is possible to beat Brazil,” said Cameroon coach Rigobert Song.

“We believe in ourselves, we did not come here to just go through the motions. We think that Cameroon can still have a say in the tournament even if we know Brazil is a great team.” REUTERS