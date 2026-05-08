World Cup ticket prices dropping on secondary market

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The average price for a group stage game ticket at the 2026 FIFA World Cup currently sits at $720.

The current get-in price of a group stage game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has dropped 17.1 per cent on the secondary market in the past two weeks.

That is according to data from the ticket tracking service TicketData.com provided to Field Level Media on May 7 .

The average price currently sits at US$567 (S$720) , down from US$684 14 days ago and a whopping US$720 30 days ago. The latter represents a 21.2 per cent price drop in the past month.

In all, 87 of the 91 matches taking place in the US and Canada have seen their get-in price (the cheapest ticket available) fall over the past 14 days.

The dip comes amid growing conversation about the high costs of tickets and travel for the first 48-team World Cup, to be held across the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to 19.

US President Donald Trump admitted on May 7 that “I wouldn’t pay it either” when asked about a US$1,000 get-in price for the US men’s national team’s opening game against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

Earlier on May 7 , FIFA released a new batch of World Cup tickets for sale not long after its president, Mr Gianni Infantino, defended the high costs and attributed them to the demand in the US market.

Per TicketData.com’s figures, the US venue that has seen the greatest drop in get-in price is Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the secondary market costs have declined by 29.5 per cent in the past 30 days. Houston’s NRG Stadium has had the greatest 14-day decline (22.8 per cent) of the 11 American stadiums hosting games. REUTERS