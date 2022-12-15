World Cup: Theo Hernandez steps up for France in brother's absence

AL KHOR, Qatar - Theo Hernandez’s goal against Morocco on Wednesday set France on their way to a second successive World Cup final. But it could have been very different if his brother had not been injured minutes into the tournament.

Lucas Hernandez tore an anterior cruciate ligament in France’s opening 4-1 victory over Australia, ruling the Bayern Munich defender out for several months.

The injury blow came days after Les Bleus lost Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to a thigh problem, with France coach Didier Deschamps already deprived of first-choice midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

But it could have been a blessing in disguise of sorts for Deschamps, who ditched his experiment with a three-man defence and reverted to a 4-3-3 formation just before the World Cup in Qatar.

While Lucas started every game in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign, Theo is a more natural fit at left-back than his brother, who is a left-sided central defender by trade.

Voted as part of the Italian Serie A’s Team of the Season three times in a row, Theo helped AC Milan end an 11-year wait for the Serie A title last season.

Playing behind Kylian Mbappe down France’s left, he gives the team added potency in attack – contributing two assists in the group stage, but has, at times, also been exposed defensively.

Theo, 25, who once considered playing for Spain, did not make his international debut until September 2021 but he scored the winning goal in just his second match.

He dropped in and out of the team before earning a run in the side in Qatar because of his brother’s misfortune.

Let off the hook after Harry Kane blazed over a penalty he needlessly conceded in the previous round against England, he scored in just the fifth minute on Wednesday.