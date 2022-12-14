World Cup: The song that has Messi and millions of Argentinians singing

Argentina are through to the World Cup final and Lionel Messi is swirling his finger in the air vigorously. After a masterclass against Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday, La Albiceleste’s captain is in the mood to play conductor again.

Rodrigo de Paul, who pulls the strings in midfield, plays second fiddle beside Messi and is in full voice next to the maestro.

The bulk of the 88,966 capacity crowd at Lusail Stadium sing in unison with the squad. The chorus also rings out in Argentina - population 45 million - and even at an outdoor screening at The Lawn at Chijmes in Singapore.

The fans and players bellow: “Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar. Quiero ganar la tercera. Quiero ser campeon mundial.” (“Boys, now we’re dreaming again. I want to win for the third time, I want to be a world champion.”)

Written by a fan, Fernando Romero in September 2021, this version of the tune, which originates from Argentine band La Mosca’s Muchachos hit, paints the picture of Argentina’s rollercoaster journey over the last few years, from heartbreaking moments to a long-awaited Copa America triumph in 2021, which sparked confidence ahead of the World Cup.

It is a song that has become a rallying cry for the two-time World Cup-winning nation in Qatar. A tune that has fuelled Argentina to end 36 years of pain on the world stage.

The South Americans want the third and they will not stop singing about it. Why not, when the team are on song?

The track also references two of the greatest footballers to have put on the blue-and-white kit, or let alone any kit for that matter - Diego Maradona and Messi.

Warriors of a different kind are also mentioned. Like the “lads of Las Malvinas” (Falkland Islands) - Argentinian soldiers who lost their lives during the Falklands conflict in the early 1980s.