World Cup: Tearful Ronaldo departs with dream in tatters

As soon as the final whistle blew, Ronaldo left, heading down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

DOHA - Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears on Saturday, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.

Morocco earned a shock 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal, the north Africans’ joy the stark opposite of Ronaldo’s misery.

The Portuguese forward, 37, may never have another chance to win the game’s biggest trophy, and his World Cup exit was especially bitter as he started the game as a substitute.

With another result, Ronaldo might have celebrated levelling the all-time men’s international appearance record with his 196th Portugal cap, but his final minutes were desperate.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Ronaldo left, heading down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face, ignoring the Morocco players rushing to their fans to celebrate.

“If you take two people that are the most upset perhaps it was Cristiano Ronaldo and myself,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

“Of course we are upset, of course it affects us, that’s part of the game, that’s part of the job.”

Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with his country, albeit being taken off injured during the win over France in the final and watching from the sidelines as Eder became his country’s hero.

The World Cup remained a dream for both Ronaldo and his country but they fell short against surprise package Morocco.

Ronaldo reacts after Portugal lost the quarter-final to Morocco. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
Play our Goal of the Day game
Fifa World Cup 2022: Track every match in Qatar

In a surprise decision, Ronaldo had been relegated to the bench against Switzerland as Portugal romped to a 6-1 victory in the last 16 and Santos maintained that plan.

However, shortly after half-time, with his team trailing to Youssef En-Neysri’s goal, Santos threw on Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo, looking to their all-time leading scorer to bail them out.

Ronaldo struggled to get involved in the game, with Morocco swarming him whenever the ball was close.

The striker had only one sniff at goal, but Moroccan stopper Yassine Bounou got down quickly to deny him.

An emotional Ronaldo leaves the field after Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Morocco. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
World Cup: Morocco stun Portugal, becoming first African team ever to reach semi-finals
World Cup: Morocco are ‘Rocky Balboa’ of this tournament, says Regragui

Asked if he regretted starting with Ronaldo on the bench, the coach maintained he was content with his choice.

“I have no regrets, I think this was a team that played very well against Switzerland,” added Santos.

“Cristiano is a great player, he came in when I thought that was necessary, so no, I have no regrets.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos (right) reacts during the match, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench (centre). PHOTO: EPA-EFE

After picking himself up from World Cup disappointment, Ronaldo will have to decide his future in the game at club level.

The forward and Manchester United parted ways with a bitter divorce at the start of the tournament and Ronaldo is currently without a club. AFP

More On This Topic
Can you score like Bruno Petkovic?
On The Ball: Van Gaal, the other great Dutch Master who leaves an indelible print on football

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top