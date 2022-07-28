World Cup teams to stay in luxury, alcohol-free abodes

DOHA • The 32 teams taking part in this year's Qatar World Cup will be based in replicas of Arabian palaces, wellness resorts and luxury hotels where alcohol is banned, Fifa said on Tuesday.

According to a list released by football's world governing body, 24 teams will be in bases - hotels but also university lodgings - concentrated around the capital Doha.

All teams have chosen to stay in the tiny Gulf state for the Nov 21-Dec 18 tournament, and will stay in the same hotel they have chosen and also use the same training base throughout.

Defending champions France will be at the Al Messila, a resort near Doha that boasts of its "private palace setting". Villas there can cost more than US$2,500 (S$3,470) a night.

Germany will be in the Zulal overlooking the Gulf. It bills itself as the biggest wellness resort in the Middle East. Owned by Qatar's ruling family, its royal suite costs more than US$10,000 a night.

Manuel Neuer and company will be the farthest from Doha, a 100km drive from the capital. The resort advocates "traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine" and has a strict no-alcohol rule.

Zulal general manager Daniele Vastolo said a lot of the teams had visited the resort because it allowed them to be "in a bubble" away from Doha's crowds.

Security would also be easier as there is only one entrance.

"There will be no fans coming here bothering the guests or team to ask for photographs and autographs. So I think here they can really be isolated," he said.

Fans will get easier access to the Al-Shamal Stadium nearby, the German training ground, which is styled on a fortress.

Belgium have chosen the Hilton Salwa - a favoured weekend destination for rich families in the Gulf state - with its own private beach, a private water theme park and villas costing up to US$7,000 a night.

England are in the Souq Al Wakra hotel, where the authorities plan to close off a section of the nearby public beach for Harry Kane and the rest of the squad.

There is no alcohol, as in most of Qatar, but the hotel facilities are being modified to bring in extra gym equipment, video games and other entertainment for players.

The bulk of the teams are in hotels "within a 10km radius of each other, further ensuring that the event's thrilling atmosphere is concentrated in and around Doha", Fifa said, adding that "passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area".

Brazil have chosen the city centre Westin near a main road, while the United States are in the main district for expatriate residents.

Lionel Messi's Argentina and former champions Spain have opted for "luxury" lodgings at Qatar University from where they can walk to their training ground.

More than one million fans are expected to visit Qatar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS