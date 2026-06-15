World Cup teams blast UEFA chief over ‘uninteresting’ matches remark

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (right) embracing Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique after the Champions League final win over Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

– A group of 13 World Cup teams on June 14 hit out at UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin over reported remarks in which he said the expanded 2026 tournament would lead to many “completely uninteresting” matches.

In a joint statement, the 13 football associations, including World Cup debutants Cape Verde, Curacao and Uzbekistan, said they “respectfully but firmly reject” Ceferin’s comments quoted in Slovenian newspaper Delo.

“For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match,” the joint-statement read.

“To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognise the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world.”

In remarks by Ceferin reportedly made before the tournament, the UEFA chief said the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026 – up from 32 in 2022 – would dilute the quality of the tournament.

“We have a lot of matches that are completely uninteresting,” Ceferin was quoted as saying by the paper.

However, Ceferin was also reported by another Slovenian outlet as saying: “On the other hand, even small countries can participate and feel the pulse of the World Cup, which is a big thing.”

The joint-statement by the 13 teams said all nations participating at the World Cup “deserve respect.”

“Every team has earned its place on merit. Every supporter has the right to dream. Every match carries meaning for millions of people around the world,” the statement said.

“We therefore reject the UEFA president’s comments,” it added.

Other signatories to the statement included the football federations of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

When contacted by AFP for comment, a UEFA spokesperson did not explicitly issue a denial of Ceferin’s comments but referred reporters to an interview the European football chief gave last week, where he made no mention of the expansion of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Uruguay national team arrived in Miami late on June 14 after a travel ordeal ahead of its opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

Uruguay pinned the blame on FIFA for their troubles flying from Mexico to Miami, yet they reportedly faced the threat of sanction if their coach and captain could not make it to a mandatory press conference on June 14.

The original flight reportedly was not allowed to depart due to administrative issues, including some missing paperwork, and officials had to scramble to line up a new flight.

The Athletic reported that a member of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) said FIFA was responsible for the travelling snafu. FIFA is in charge of all travel related to the 48-team World Cup.

Uruguay are training in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and held a training session on June 14. AFP, REUTERS