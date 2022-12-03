World Cup: Standout starting XI from the group stage

GK Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)
A key contributor in Poland’s round-of-16 qualification when his teammates, including Robert Lewandowski, have been largely ordinary. Szczesny faced 20 shots across three games, saved 18 of them including two penalties, and kept two clean sheets.
An honourable mention goes to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Owais, who saved 15 out of 20 shots, and was unbeatable from open play in their stunning 2-1 win over Argentina.
DF Harry Souttar (Australia)
At 1.98m, Souttar is the biggest outfield player at Qatar 2022 and he recovered from the 4-1 thumping by France to stand tall in the heart of the Socceroos defence.
The Stoke City man produced a perfectly timed, match-saving tackle against Tunisia and was also a beast against Denmark to help Australia record two clean sheets at a World Cup for the first time and qualify for the round of 16 for only the second time.
DF Roman Saiss (Morocco)
Age is not a factor for the 32-year-old, who does his day job with distinction - Morocco have two clean sheets and the only goal they conceded was an own goal against Canada.
But Saiss is also attacking minded and popped up with a timely opener in the 2-0 surprise win over Belgium that ultimately helped them top Group F and eliminate the world No. 2 team.
DF Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)
One of the rising stars tipped to shine at this World Cup, the 20-year-old did not disappoint. He makes defending look so easy as his reading of the game allows him to intercept play with minimum fuss. Like Morocco, Croatia have two clean sheets in Qatar.
RM Ritsu Doan (Japan)
Not many Asian footballers can claim to have scored against not one but two former world champions. Doan did just that, and they were crucial equalisers against Germany and Spain before Japan recorded incredible 2-1 wins to advance to the round of 16 and knock out the Germans.
On both occasions, he was an impact sub and showed composure and a clinical finish.
MF Casemiro (Brazil)
The perfect foil in front of defence, Casemiro is a big reason behind Brazil’s impressive record of not conceding even a single shot on target in their first two Group G games.
The Manchester United man even had time to foray into the opposite penalty box and slam in a superb winner against Switzerland. He was sorely missed in Brazil’s shock 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday.
MF Yunus Musah (USA)
Another energetic and technically superior 20-year-old, Musah is the main ball-carrier for the Americans and discharged his duty well in central midfield. Not only is he able to break up play, he is also clever with his off-the-ball movements and dangerous with the ball.
LM Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
Surprise, surprise, Portugal’s talisman is not Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been a pale shadow of his proud self. Up stepped Fernandes to take games by the scruff of the neck, scoring twice and creating two more goals in the first two Group H wins over Ghana and Uruguay.
He was rested in the 2-1 defeat by South Korea, and Portugal lack the cut and thrust without him.
FW Marcus Rashford (England)
With all eyes on Harry Kane and whether he will become the first man to win back-to-back World Cup Golden Boots, Rashford has become England’s leading scorer with three goals as his captain continues to fire blanks.
The pick of the bunch has to be this World Cup’s first free-kick goal, which kickstarted a 3-0 win over Wales.
FW Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
Every World Cup has a breakout star, and the early signs are pointing towards Gakpo being that man. The only player in this edition to score in every group game, the 23-year-old’s poaching ability has been a rare bright spark in a Dutch attack that has surprisingly struggled to create chances.
FW Kylian Mbappe (France)
The Russia 2018 breakout star has carried on where he left off, terrorising defences with his electrifying pace and devastating finishing. Three goals in wins against Australia and Denmark were enough to help France qualify with a game to spare and earn some recovery time by being rested against Tunisia.