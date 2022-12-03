World Cup: Standout starting XI from the group stage

GK Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

A key contributor in Poland’s round-of-16 qualification when his teammates, including Robert Lewandowski, have been largely ordinary. Szczesny faced 20 shots across three games, saved 18 of them including two penalties, and kept two clean sheets.

An honourable mention goes to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Owais, who saved 15 out of 20 shots, and was unbeatable from open play in their stunning 2-1 win over Argentina.

DF Harry Souttar (Australia)

At 1.98m, Souttar is the biggest outfield player at Qatar 2022 and he recovered from the 4-1 thumping by France to stand tall in the heart of the Socceroos defence.

The Stoke City man produced a perfectly timed, match-saving tackle against Tunisia and was also a beast against Denmark to help Australia record two clean sheets at a World Cup for the first time and qualify for the round of 16 for only the second time.

DF Roman Saiss (Morocco)

Age is not a factor for the 32-year-old, who does his day job with distinction - Morocco have two clean sheets and the only goal they conceded was an own goal against Canada.

But Saiss is also attacking minded and popped up with a timely opener in the 2-0 surprise win over Belgium that ultimately helped them top Group F and eliminate the world No. 2 team.

DF Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

One of the rising stars tipped to shine at this World Cup, the 20-year-old did not disappoint. He makes defending look so easy as his reading of the game allows him to intercept play with minimum fuss. Like Morocco, Croatia have two clean sheets in Qatar.

RM Ritsu Doan (Japan)