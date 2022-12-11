World Cup: Southgate ‘will take time’ to consider future after England’s exit

AL KHOR, Qatar – Gareth Southgate said he would take his time before he makes a decision over his future as England coach after the bitter disappointment of their World Cup quarter-final defeat against France.

England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of last year’s European Championship but their long wait for a major trophy will now stretch beyond 56 years.

Southgate, 52, said he would now have to take stock. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous.

“So I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA,” he noted in the early hours of Sunday.

His contract runs until Dec 2024 to take in the European Championship that year.

“To go again is a lot of energy and you’ve got to make sure that you’re ready for that. There are (Euro 2024) qualifiers in March and together there’s too much in my head to think much of any of that.

“I wanted to focus totally on this tournament and to approach it in the way that we have and I think we have given a really good account of ourselves to the rest of the world, but in the end only one team wins.”

He noted there was “a lot to be excited about” due to the youthful profile of the squad, saying he felt their performance against France was the best they had played against a major nation during his tenure.

“They know how close they’ve come,” he added. “They know they’ve pushed a top nation all the way. We had more possession, more attempts on goal.

“I’m very proud of how they’ve been not only tonight but through the whole tournament. There are some young players who have announced themselves on the world stage.

“We’ve shown character to come back from behind tonight, we’ve withstood pressure, expectation, everything really, so I couldn’t ask for more of the group of players or staff.”

Midfielder Declan Rice wants Southgate to stay at the helm. “He’s been brilliant for us,” said the West Ham captain. “There’s a lot of criticism that’s not deserved.

“He’s taken us so, so far, further than what people could expect and tonight he got everything spot on. It’s not on him at all.

“The tactics were right, we played the right way, we were aggressive, we stopped (Kylian) Mbappe... it was two goals against the run of play and that’s not down to the manager, that’s down to us on the pitch.

“I really hope he stays because the core group that we’ve got and what he’s made for us is so special to be a part of. I love playing for him and I love playing for England.” AFP