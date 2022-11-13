World Cup: Southgate says players can cap 'best' period for England with Qatar 2022 win

LONDON – England manager Gareth Southgate called on his players to shut out the noise ahead of the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup, and focus instead on the opportunity they have to become the greatest team in the country’s history with victory in Qatar.

Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of 2021’s European Championship, but England have failed to win a major trophy since lifting the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

England begin their group campaign against Iran on Nov 21 and also face the United States and Wales in Group B.

“With the players, we want to talk to them about the excitement of going to a World Cup,” Southgate said.

“We understand the need to comment on the off-field things that surround this tournament, but we want the players to feel that enthusiasm that they’ve had since kids. We want to fuel that.