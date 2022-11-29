World Cup: Second-round takeaways from Qatar 2022

1. Most competitive group stage yet?

Russia 2018 had seven teams who won their first two group games, so who would have thought that only three are left with a perfect record after just two rounds at Qatar 2022? In a 32-team World Cup, this is the joint-lowest along with the 2002 edition.

Scanning the eight groups pre-tournament, many would have had a good feeling about the Netherlands (Group A), England (Group B), Argentina (Group C), France (Group D), Belgium (Group F), Brazil (Group G) making light work of their opening two fixtures.

But Argentina crashed spectacularly in the first round, before the Dutch (1-1 draw with Ecuador), English (0-0 draw with the United States) and Belgians (2-0 loss to Morocco) came unstuck to varying extents in the second round.

Now, only France, Brazil and Portugal have six points, which shows just how competitive this World Cup has been.

Furthermore, even the teams that got thumped in the first round – Iran (6-2 by England) and Costa Rica (7-0 by Spain) – bounced back with wins over Wales (2-0) and Japan (1-0) respectively.

Not one team is truly cannon fodder this year, and the narrowing gap may be credited to the global development of the game and globalisation, as weaker teams have benefited from extended periods of help from stronger football nations, while in some cases, almost the entire squad plies its trade overseas, gleaning precious experience and upgrades.

2. Vive la France

Before a ball was kicked in Qatar, quite a few pundits and punters wrote off France after the defending champions lost key midfielders and World Cup winners N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and then striker and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema at the 11th hour, to injury.

Previous incarnations of Les Bleus would have imploded, but not Didier Deschamps’ men, as his unlikely replacement killers stepped up to lead the French charge.

Aurelien Tchouameni is 22 and had just 14 caps but plays like a veteran defensive midfielder with such strength and composure.

Next to him is Adrien Rabiot, not much older at 27, but finally fulfilling that world-class potential with his silky left foot and box-to-box coverage. The Juventus man refused to be on the reserve list for Russia 2018 and looks to be making up for lost time with influential performances against Australia and Denmark.

And then there is Olivier Giroud, one of the most under-rated strikers in world football. Mocked by some for being a non-scoring threat when France won the World Cup four years ago, some questioned his inclusion as he is now 36. But the AC Milan forward has justified his selection with two goals in Qatar already.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, cannot be rated highly enough. Still only 23, he has lived up to his top billing with his electrifying pace and matchwinning display in the 2-1 victory over Denmark.

There’s something steely about this team, who have faced numerous setbacks, including falling behind against Australia and conceding an equaliser against the Danes. Each time, they came up with solutions. While Brazil and Portugal have two wins too, they haven’t had to deal with as much adversity, and France look the real deal for now.

3. It’s time for Africa

Earlier, the five African sides seemed to have carried over the malaise from Russia 2018, where none of them made it to the knockout rounds for the first time since Spain 1982. In the first round in Qatar, they produced a dismal four losses and one draw.

But they came alive in spectacular fashion in the second round to record three wins and one draw, with each from the quintet still able to progress to the round of 16.

Senegal led the revival with a routine 3-1 win over hosts Qatar. Even without talisman Sadio Mane, they still looked lively and were unlucky to lose 2-0 to the Netherlands earlier on. However, with goal difference not on their side in Group A, they will most likely have to beat Ecuador to advance, and they will fancy their chances.

In Group F, Morocco conjured the biggest upset of the round with a brilliant 2-0 win over Belgium and impressed with their defensive stability after also holding Croatia to a 0-0 draw. The Atlas Lions are best-placed among the African teams to go through, and need at least a draw against Canada to do so.