World Cup: Saudi king declares holiday after shock win over Argentina

RIYADH – Saudi King Salman declared a national holiday on Wednesday after the football team’s stunning World Cup win on Tuesday over Argentina, state media reported.

The 86-year-old monarch ordered that “Wednesday be a holiday for all employees in the public and private sectors, as well as male and female students at all educational levels”, according to the Al-Ekhbariya channel on Twitter.

The move comes in the middle of final exams in the Gulf nation, indicating that they will have to be rescheduled.

The Saudi Green Falcons bounced back from conceding an early Lionel Messi penalty to produce one of the greatest World Cup shocks thanks to a Saleh Al-Shehri equaliser and a sublime Salem Al-Dawsari winner at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Celebrations erupted throughout the capital Riyadh after the final whistle blew, with fans forming impromptu dance circles and waving the sword-emblazoned national flag from the windows of speeding cars.